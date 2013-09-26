C Josh Thole replaced J.P. Arencibia on Wednesday against Baltimore. Thole was appearing in his 45th game of the season and had a career-tying high four hits and an RBI. “It was a big night for ol’ Josh,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “In fairness to Josh, he’s basically catching once every five days.”

RF Moises Sierra has been listed as day-to-day with a sprained left ankle. He injured the ankle in the sixth inning Tuesday against Baltimore. If the injury keeps him out of the lineup for an extended period, the Blue Jays could have a shortage of outfielders. Rajai Davis also could leave the team in the next couple of days because of the birth of his first child. “We might have to get somebody here, I don’t know,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. In 31 games this season, Sierra has 27 hits, including 15 for extra bases.

LHP Mark Buehrle, who starts the series the finale Thursday against Baltimore, won for the first time since Aug. 30 in his most recent outing Saturday against the Red Sox. Buehrle allowed just one run over six inning with five strikeouts and no walks. He is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 career starts against the Orioles.

RHP R.A. Dickey is on schedule to pitch the first game of Toronto’s last series of the season against Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, he used his Twitter account to console Blue Jays fans for the team’s last-place finish. “I just wanted to say publicly how great the support has been from the Jays nation despite an agonizing season,” he wrote. “You guys deserve better. Thank you and be hopeful about 2014. We will rise.” Dickey is 13-13 with a 4.27 ERA.

RF Rajai Davis got the start in place of the injured Moises Sierra Wednesday against the Orioles’ Bud Norris. Davis could leave the team in the next couple of days because his wife is expecting their first child. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

1B Adam Lind has now reached safely in 37 of his past 44 games. He is also tied for the American League lead with seven home runs in September and is tied for third with 17 RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday against the Orioles.