RHP Chad Jenkins replaced LHP Mark Buehrle and threw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. The Orioles had banged out eight hits in 3 1/3 innings before that, but Jenkins shut them down. He came out and warmed up on the field, something that was a bit different. “It was a little weird for me,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never warmed up on the field before. I threw 20-25 pitches.”

OF Moises Sierra (left ankle sprain) returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing one game.

LHP Mark Buehrle left in the fourth inning Thursday after getting hit on the left leg by Steve Pearce’s liner. Buehrle recovered to make the play and throw out Pearce but came out due to a contusion on his calf. The team said it was a precautionary measure. “Got six months to recover so it doesn’t really matter,” Buehrle said. “It got me in the calf. I‘m sure it’ll tighten up and feel a little sore, but there’s nothing.”

OF/1B Ryan Langerhans had his contract selected by the Jays from Triple-A Buffalo before Thursday’s game. The Jays moved LHP Brett Cecil from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the roster.

RHP R.A. Dickey will be making his final start of the season in series opener with Tampa Bay. Dickey has come on in the second half and won four of his last five decisions. He lost his last start, against Boston.

1B Adam Lind was held out of Thursday’s series finale in Baltimore due to a sore back. He has been on a roll of late, batting .315 in his last 17 games going back to Sept. 7.

LHP Brett Cecil (left elbow strain) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 26 to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Ryan Langerhans.