INF Ryan Goins was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday’s 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He has an eight-game hitting streak that equals his season and career high. He did it previously Aug. 23-31 in his first eight major league games. He is batting .344 (11-for-32) during that span.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched 7 1/3 innings in Friday’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and finished his season at 14-13 with a 4.21 ERA. Rogers Centre had a closed roof Friday and Dickey had better results indoors this season. But he still gave up two home runs for 35 in his 34 starts this season. “I gave up a lot of home runs, a lot more than I anticipated giving up,” he said. “I need to make sure they’re solo shots (both were on Friday) so I have to limit my walks. I feel this year is really an anomaly. There’s a lot of positives I’d like to take out of the last three months. I did a pretty good job of growing over the season.” Said manager John Gibbons: “He had a good year, it was his 14th win and for a team below .500 you’ll take that. He finished strong, made all his starts, good job.”

RHP Sergio Santos had his hitless streak of 12 inning snapped when 3B Evan Longoria singled against him in the ninth inning of Friday’s 6-3 win over the Rays. When 2B Kelly Johnson doubled Longoria home to end his runless string at 13 2/3 innings. He entered the game in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out and got the inning-ending double play with one pitch. He picked up his first save of the season. It was his 28th appearance of the season. He had not given up a hit since Aug. 18 at Tampa Bay. After pitching April 13, he went on the disabled list with a strained triceps and then had surgery to clean out his elbow. He did not return until Aug. 1. “Since he’s come back from his elbow issue, I’ve seen him now as good as I’ve ever seen him,” manager John Gibbons said. “Better than I’ve ever seen him. He’s got that slider, it’s unhittable.”

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 18th start of the season Saturday in the second game of the three-game series with the Rays that ends the Blue Jays’ season. Happ has been working with a lower arm slot to create a more side-to-side movement with his breaking pitches and give a little more movement to his fastball. In the two starts when he has used the different angle he is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA over a total of 12 innings against the Yankees and Red Sox. He is 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA in two starts against the Rays this season and 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in four career starts against them. One of his starts against the Rays this season was limited to 1 1/3 innings when he took at line drive off the left side of his head at Tropicana Field on May 7. He recovered quickly from the small fracture in his skull but he took longer to recover from the sprained right knee from his fall in the incident. He did not pitch in the majors again until Aug. 7.

3B Brett Lawrie was hit in the mouth by a pitch from RHP Roberto Hernandez in the seventh inning of Friday’s 6-3 loss over the Tampa Bay Rays. Lawrie who was spitting blood, stayed in the game and stole second. He was not removed until the ninth inning fort a defensive replacement. “He was bleeding from his lip and from inside his mouth so we took him out for precautionary reasons,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s a tough dude. Canadian. Does that surprise you that he stayed in the game for at least a while?”