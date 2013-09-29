INF Ryan Goins extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth. He already had an eight-game hitting streak, Aug. 23-31, in his first major-league games. The homer was the second of his career. He is batting .333 (12-for-36) during his current streak.

INF/OF Ryan Langerhans was 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and he played first base in a 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The hits were his first in the majors since May 3, 2011. The stolen base was his first since July 18, 2010, and it was his first multi-hit game since April 24, 2011. Langerhans had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and played at Baltimore, his first major-league game since May 20, 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. In 64 games with Buffalo, he batted .221 with a .334 on-base percentage and hit nine home runs.

DH Adam Lind returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games with back tightness and was 2-for-3 with three RBI in the 7-2 victory. He had trouble running to first base on his two-run single in the fourth and INF Munenori Kawasaki batted for him in the fifth. Lind is batting .318 (21-for-66) with 20 RBI in September.

LHP J.A. Happ has been working with a slightly lower arm slot in his past three starts, and he was rewarded with a win Saturday. He pitched a season-best 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run to go 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA. “I think he’s looked really, really good his last three starts,” manager John Gibbons said. “He lowered it a little bit, nothing extreme. The whole idea behind it was to get him more side to side instead of up and down because that’s where his troubles were; he was either up or he’d spike the ball. That happens a lot when you come over the top. What I’ve seen so far is that it has made his breaking ball better and his cutter has some good hard action on that thing. Overall it’s a great way to finish for him. He can go into the offseason feeling confident and healthy.”

RHP Todd Redmond, a native of St. Petersburg, Fla., will start Sunday against the team he grew up rooting for, the Tampa Bay Rays. He faced them for the first time in his career on Aug. 18 at Tropicana Field and did not factor in the decision, allowing six hits and one run in six innings. The Rays won 2-1 in 10 innings. Redmond is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in eight games, including seven starts, at Rogers Centre this season. The long-time minor-leaguer is getting his first full shot in the majors.