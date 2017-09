RHP Casey Janssen was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29 due to an abdominal and back injury. He was hurt while warming up for an appearance March 28. The ailment isn’t considered serious. RHP Sergio Santos will be the fill-in closer during Janssen’s absence.

LHP J.A. Happ (sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list March 26. He was struggling in spring training before getting hurt.