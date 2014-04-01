2B Maicer Izturis was the only Toronto player with more than one hit Monday, but it is not that surprising -- he went into the game 5-for-13 for his career against Tampa Bay LHP David Price. By comparison, CF Colby Rasmus came in 4-for-20 and went 0-for-3, and 3B Brett Lawrie came in 3-for-15 and went 0-for-4. They all will have more opportunities to face Price as the season continues.

SS Jose Reyes pulled up with left hamstring tightness on literally the first play of the 2014 season. Reyes hit a liner to center field that was tracked down for the game’s first out, and the 30-year-old was done for the day, replaced by Ryan Goins.

RHP R.A. Dickey struggled to remember more than one other game in which he issued six walks, as he did in five innings Monday against the Rays. He walked six in his final four starts of 2013 combined. “We’re Game 1 of 162 here, so nobody’s going to panic, but at the same time, there are certain things we’re going to have to address,” Dickey said. “Every team in a championship season has to work through some adversity. We’re having to do that from Day One here. It’s one game. We’ve got a long, long way to go.”

RHP Jeremy Jeffress barely made the team’s roster out of spring training, and he didn’t help himself with a rough first outing Monday. He threw one inning and allowed three hits, three runs. He hit two batters and issued a walk. Six of the nine batters he faced reached base, putting him on a short leash at the start of the season.

C Erik Kratz came off the bench and hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run off Rays LHP David Price in the eighth inning. Kratz, making his American League debut, stayed in the game, and he will make a case to share playing time with starter Josh Thole, who went 1-for-2 Monday.

3B Brett Lawrie hit just .219 against left-handers last season, and he struggled Monday against Rays LHP David Price, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Most costly was a strikeout swinging on a 10-pitch at-bat to end the fourth inning -- the Jays trailed just 4-0 at the time and had two runners on with two outs.