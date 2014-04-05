RHP Chad Jenkins has been recalled from Triple- Buffalo to take the spot of RHP Jeremy Jeffress who was designated for assignment after Friday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old is 2-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 major league games over the past two seasons that included six starts. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 outings last season that included three starts. Jenkins is a sinkerball pitcher who has an unusual grip in that he does not touch the seams on the pitch. That type of sinker is sometimes called a dry spitter. He was a first-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2009.

RHP Dustin McGowan allowed eight hits and four runs in 2 2/3 innings in taking the loss as the New York Yankees ruined the Blue Jays’ home opener with a victory on Friday. But McGowan came take something from his first major league start since Sept. 26, 2011. He was tipping his pitches when he was in the stretch, which he was frequently. “I guess I was kind of setting in different spots on different pitches,” McGowan said. “It’s something I’ll look at the video tomorrow and kind of figure what I was doing wrong. I have to fix that tipping thing for sure because even I noticed after the first inning they were putting good swings on every pitch I threw and I knew something was wrong from the get-go.”

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his second start of the season on Saturday when he faces the New York Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He struggled on Opening Day at Tampa Bay, allowing five hits, six walks and six runs in five innings. The Rays were going after Dickey early in the count with some success. In 14 career games against the Yankees, including eight starts, Dickey is 5-3 with a 2.88 ERA.

LF Melky Cabrera hit a home run to lead off the game for the second time of his career in Friday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees. His other homer to lead off a game was on May 24, 2013 against the Baltimore Orioles. Cabrera has hit safely in all five games this season and he stand to improve over last season when it was determined that a benign tumor in his spine was affecting his legs. Cabrera’s homer extended his hitting streak against the Yankees, his former team, to 14 games. He has hit in 15 of the 16 games that he has played against them.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment after giving up three hits and one run in the ninth inning of the 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. In three outings this season, covering 3 1/3 innings, he allowed eight hits and had an earned-run average of 10.80. RHP Chad Jenkins was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place.