RHP Neil Wagner was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and RHP Marcus Walden was returned to the Bisons on option. Wagner was assigned to Buffalo on option during spring training and was not eligible for recall until 10 days into the season. He had two save in two appearances over 2 1/2 runless innings for the Bisons this season and going back to last season he is 18-for-18 in save opportunities for Buffalo. He was 2-4 with two saves and a 3.79 ERA in 36 outings with the Blue Jays last season. “We expect him to play a really big role for us,” manager John Gibbons said. “The reason he was sent out is that he had options and others didn‘t.” Walden who did not pitch for the Blue Jays had his contract selected from Buffalo on Saturday after RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment. Wagner pitched two innings in relief of RHP Brandon Morrow in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros and did not allow a base runner while striking out three.

RHP Marcus Walden was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option after he did not get into a game with the Blue Jays. His contract was selected from the Bisons on Saturday after RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment.

C Dioner Navarro singled with one out in the seventh inning in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros and stole second, his 11th career stolen base and his first since Sept. 7, 2009, against the New York Yankees. He scored on 3B Brett Lawrie’s first homer of the season. Navarro also doubled on Wednesday and has hit doubles in three straight games, a total of four.

SS Jose Reyes (right hamstring strain) started to do some running on Wednesday. “On the road trip we’ll get him running the bases,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s moving along pretty good.” Reyes strained his hamstring near the end of spring training.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday after the Blue Jays’ rotation was juggled. Dickey who had a solid start against the New York Yankees in a 4-0 win last Saturday will pitch in his regular four days of rest. RHP Dustin McGowan was originally listed as the starter for Thursday but has been pushed to Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles. He is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA against the Astros in nine career games, including seven starts, against them.

LF Melky Cabrera was 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s 7-3 victory over the Houston Astros and has hit in each of the Blue Jays’ nine games this season. He is batting .325. He also stole a base on Wednesday, his first since April 12, 2013.

RHP Casey Janssen (back) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will throw one more before a decision is made on the next step. “He looked good,” manager John Gibbons said. “That’s encouraging. He really picked it up today compared with his last one.” Janssen likely will need to have two minor league rehabilitation outings before returning to the closer’s role at Toronto.