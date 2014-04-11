RHP Neil Wagner pitched two perfect relief innings in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. “He brings it up there pretty good, it’s not an easy at-bat,” manager John Gibbons said. “When I sent him out in spring training, I told him that he deserved to make the team. It’s just because of the fact we had some guys who were out of options that we wanted to give them opportunity and that if we sent them out they could be claimed.” Wagner replaced RHP Marcus Walden who was returned to Buffalo on option.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-2 with two walks in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros. He has reached base safely in all 10 Blue Jays’ games this season.

RHP Dustin McGowan had his second start of the season delayed by a day. Instead of pitching the finale of the three-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday that allowed RHP R.A. Dickey to start on regular rest, he was given the start Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. McGowan who has battled injuries since 2008, lasted 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, April 4, in the Blue Jays’ home opener against the New York Yankees and allowed eight hits and four runs. He was tipping his pitches when throwing from the stretch, something he worked on between starts. McGowan is 0-3, 6.99 ERA, in 13 career games, including six starts, against Baltimore. He is 0-2, 6.55 ERA, in seven career games, including three starts, at Camden Yards.

LF Melky Cabrera doubled in the first inning on Thursday and has a hit in each of the Blue Jays first 10 games. He also doubled in the eighth in the 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros and after going 2-for-5 is batting .333.

LHP J.A. Happ (lower back tightness) made his second rehabilitation start Thursday when he allowed four hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He struck out six and walked two in the game against the Pawtucket Red Sox with 63 strikes from 90 pitches. His first rehab start was with Class A Dunedin when he allowed two runs and three hits while striking out five in five innings. “The whole goal is to get up to the amount of pitches I need and feel healthy doing it,” Happ said. “Tonight, that’s where I was at. I‘m ready to take it to the next step and try to get big league hitters out.”