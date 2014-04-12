RHP Dustin McGowan bounced back from a rocky outing in his first start with a dominant performance Friday against Baltimore. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless inning, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and one walk on 90 pitches in the Blue Jays 2-0 victory. It was a much better performance than his first start when he lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. One of the issues against New York was he was tipping his pitches. He corrected that against Baltimore. “I think the most important thing is feeling good,” McGowan said. “I have the opportunity to pitch again and that’s all I can ask for. It’s something to build on. After the last one, I knew I needed to come out and have a strong showing.”

OF Melky Cabrera picked up a single in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. The last Toronto player to open the season on a 11-game hitting streak was Alex Rios in 2007. Cabrera is batting .327 on the season in the leadoff role.

RHP Casey Janssen, who went on the disabled list with a lower back strain and continues to progress. He will throw again Saturday as he inches closer to returning to the team. “He’ll throw a side tomorrow and we’ll see how he feels,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “We think he’s pretty close.”

CF Colby Rasmus is mired in a minor slump to open the season and is batting .162. He picked up three hits, including his first homer, against Houston on Thursday. The next day, he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against the Orioles. “All in all, he’s just been missing some balls,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s very streaky. That’s what he does. He can carry you for a while with the home runs.”

RHP Todd Redmond has been a durable arm for the Blue Jays this season. He has not allowed a run in 6 1/s innings this season and matched his career high with 3 2/3 innings of relief April 6 against the Yankees. Even though he threw an inning against the Astros on Thursday, Toronto manager John Gibbons was prepared to use him for the series opener against Baltimore. In the end, Gibbons was able to give Redmond an extra day off in case he’s needed Saturday.