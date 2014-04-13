RHP Drew Hutchison bounced back from a poor outing against the Yankees, throwing six shutout innings against the Orioles Saturday night. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. ”I found a better rhythm towards the end of the outing,“ he said. ”I just grinded it out and made pitches I needed to.

LHP Mark Buehrle (2-0, 0.64) looks to win his third straight Sunday against the Orioles. The last time the veteran won his first three starts was 2002, when he started 4-0 en route to a 19-12 campaign. In 2009, Buehrle won five straight starts after a no-decision, and he won three in a row after opening with a no-decision in 2006. This year, he’s allowed 12 hits and one run in 14 innings, while striking out 14 and walking two.

SS Jose Reyes (right hamstring strain) will travel to Dunedin, Florida Sunday to begin a rehab assignment. Reyes, on the disabled list since April 1, will likely start playing in gams on Monday and could rejoin the team next weekend in Cleveland. “I don’t think he’s gonna need many (games), but we’re just gonna have to see how the first one goes,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Saturday’s game against the Orioles.

RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) will travel to Dunedin, Fla., on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment. He threw about 35 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and was happy with the results. ”It felt good,“ Janssen said. ”I think I pretty much as hard as I could without facing a hitter. I threw a full warm-up and then threw like I was throwing to a couple hitters. Didn’t hold back (and) felt fine. He’ll likely begin playing in games on Monday or Tuesday.

CF Colby Rasmus hit a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday in a 2-1 12-inning loss at Baltimore. It was his second of the season and 100th of his career and came on a fastball after Oriole closer Tommy Hunter started him with three curves. “Most times guys that throw 98, I‘m looking for the fastball hoping they want to challenge. That’s fun for me,” he said.