INF Munenori Kawasaki had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo before the game Tuesday. He started at second base and hit second in the lineup. Kawasaki was needed after 2B Maicer Izturis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after tearing the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday when he slipped on the dugout steps at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Izturis could miss the remainder of the season.

RHP Marcus Walden was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Munenori Kawasaki.

OF Melky Cabrera led off the game with a single to center field, extending his hitting streak to a team-record 14 games. Cabrera now has a hit in every game this season.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.

DH Adam Lind was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh inning due to lower-back tightness. He is day-to-day.

3B Brett Lawrie’s grand slam in the top of the ninth inning was his second career grand slam and first since Aug. 10, 2011.