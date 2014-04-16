FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 16, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Munenori Kawasaki had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo before the game Tuesday. He started at second base and hit second in the lineup. Kawasaki was needed after 2B Maicer Izturis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after tearing the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday when he slipped on the dugout steps at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Izturis could miss the remainder of the season.

RHP Marcus Walden was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Munenori Kawasaki.

OF Melky Cabrera led off the game with a single to center field, extending his hitting streak to a team-record 14 games. Cabrera now has a hit in every game this season.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.

DH Adam Lind was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh inning due to lower-back tightness. He is day-to-day.

3B Brett Lawrie’s grand slam in the top of the ninth inning was his second career grand slam and first since Aug. 10, 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.