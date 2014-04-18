FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
April 19, 2014

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Anthony Gose was added to the roster as the Blue Jays’ 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader Thursday. He started game two in center field.

1B Edwin Encarnacion reached base four times in the second game of the doubleheader and is hitting .375 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs over his last six outings.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings of work in game one of the doubleheader Thursday. Dickey has a record of 1-3 and has allowed at least five earned runs in three of his four starts this season.

OF Colby Rasmus returned to the lineup Thursday, playing both games of the doubleheader as Toronto’s designated hitter. He left the game last Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles with tightness in his left hamstring. He did not play in the series opener against the Twins on Tuesday.

RHP Todd Redmond may have been the Blue Jays MVP Thursday, pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief in game one of the doubleheader -- saving the rest of the Blue Jays’ bullpen for the nightcap. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits. He also struck out three. His innings were crucial; the Jays used six relievers in the second game Thursday night.

