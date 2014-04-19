FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
April 19, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday’s game. Gose had served as the 26th man in the doubleheader against Minnesota on Thursday.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo following Friday’s game. Kawasaki’s contract was purchased from Buffalo on April 15.

INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was moved to the 60-day disabled list following Friday’s game. The move was necessary in order to add 1B Juan Francisco to the 40-man roster when he was selected from Triple-A Buffalo following Friday’s game.

SS Jose Reyes was activated off the disabled list following Friday’s game. Reyes had been on the DL since straining his left hamstring in his first at-bat on Opening Day.

DH Adam Lind was placed on the disabled list following Friday’s game due to tightness in his lower back. Lind was forced out of Tuesday’s game in Minnesota due to the condition.

