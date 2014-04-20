FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 20, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mark Buehrle was at his best in his 5-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday. Buehrle pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to improve his record to 4-0 and lower his ERA to 0.64. “He’s good. That’s all there is to it,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

C Dioner Navarro had a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning Saturday, but he also struck out in the fifth inning. The strikeout was news because Navarro came into the game as the hardest player in the American League to strikeout, averaging one strikeout every 32 at-bats.

SS Jose Reyes was activated off the disabled list prior to Saturday’s game, and was in the starting lineup, hitting leadoff. It was Reyes’ first appearance in a game since straining his left hamstring during his first at-bat on Opening Day. Saturday Reyes had a single in five at bats.

OF Melky Cabrera continued his red-hot hitting Saturday. Cabrera had a double and a triple in five at bats. In the first two games of the Cleveland series, Cabrera is 6-for-10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.