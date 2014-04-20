LHP Mark Buehrle was at his best in his 5-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday. Buehrle pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to improve his record to 4-0 and lower his ERA to 0.64. “He’s good. That’s all there is to it,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

C Dioner Navarro had a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning Saturday, but he also struck out in the fifth inning. The strikeout was news because Navarro came into the game as the hardest player in the American League to strikeout, averaging one strikeout every 32 at-bats.

SS Jose Reyes was activated off the disabled list prior to Saturday’s game, and was in the starting lineup, hitting leadoff. It was Reyes’ first appearance in a game since straining his left hamstring during his first at-bat on Opening Day. Saturday Reyes had a single in five at bats.

OF Melky Cabrera continued his red-hot hitting Saturday. Cabrera had a double and a triple in five at bats. In the first two games of the Cleveland series, Cabrera is 6-for-10.