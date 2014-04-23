RF Jose Bautista had two walks and a single in Tuesday night’s 9-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles and has reached base safely in all 20 games to open the season. The streak is second in franchise history, behind only the 26-game streak recorded by CF Vernon Wells to open the 2006 season. Bautista leads the majors with 25 walks.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his first home run of the season, one of three three-run homers by the Blue Jays in Tuesday night’s 9-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It snapped a 25-game homerless streak going back to last season, the fourth longest drought of his career. The home run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game 3-3. “He’s a good hitter, he gives you a good at-bat every time he’s up there,” manager John Gibbons said. “But he’s a home run hitter, to get that first one, I‘m sure he’s breathing a little easier. He came out early, took some extra hitting today and looked really, really good.”

RHP Dustin McGowan will make his fourth start of the season on Wednesday at Rogers Centre when he faces the Baltimore Orioles for the second time this season. He pitched only four-plus innings in the cold at Minnesota last Thursday, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs in a no-decision as Toronto lost 9-5 to the Twins. McGowan’s velocity dropped to 88 miles an hour by the end of his 85-pitch outing. In his previous start at Baltimore on April 11, he picked up his first major-league win since 2008 when the blanked the Orioles on five hits, one walk and two hit batters over 6 1/3 innings. He is 1-3 with a 5.98 ERA in 14 career games (seven starts) against Baltimore.

3B Brett Lawrie has 10 hits this season and is batting .135 (10-for-74). But four of his hits have been home runs after breaking open a 3-3 game with an eighth-inning, three-run homer in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “Brett’s had some big hits for us this year,” manager John Gibbons said. “He has hit a couple of home runs at big times to give us the lead and tonight to give us a nice little cushion. It’s in there, it’s going to come out. The thing is, too, he wins games for you with his glove, too. Maybe that will spark him because he is taking good swings at the plate, he’s up there taking his rips. It’s just a matter of time.”