RHP Drew Hutchison will make his fifth start of the season in Thursday night’s finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He pitched six innings -- no runs, four hits, two walks and five strikeouts -- in a no-decision in the Orioles’ 2-1 win at Camden Yards on April 12.

RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-3 with two walks in Wednesday’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles and has reached base in all 21 of the Blue Jays’ games this season. It is the second-longest on-base streak to open a season in club history, exceeded only by CF Vernon Wells’ 29-game streak in 2006. Bautista leads the majors in walks this season with 27.

RHP Dustin McGowan, who took a 6-1 lead into the third inning, lasted three batters into the fifth inning and did not factor in the decision in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed five hits and six runs in four-plus innings and his earned-run average is 6.88 in four starts. McGowan, who has battled injuries since 2008 and has not had a full major-league season in that time, is finally getting a chance to stay in the major-league rotation. He admits to some fatigue as a start progresses. “The arm feels great,” McGowan said. “But sometimes the ball feels it’s not coming out just right after about 60 pitches. I’ve got to get past that hurdle at some time.”

LF Melky Cabrera was 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has hit in 20 of Toronto’s 21 games this season. He has multiple hits in 11 of those games. His 34 hits are the most in the opening month of a season since 2B Aaron Hill had 38 in 2009.

3B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer for the second game in a row in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He had his first three-hit game of the season (3-for-5) and is batting .165. He leads the team with 21 RBIs. He also hit a three-run homer in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over the Orioles. He has five home runs for the season after hitting back-to-back homers for the second time this season. He has 15 RBIs in his past nine games.