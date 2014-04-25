C Josh Thole is batting .526 (10-for-19) in his first eight games this season. The left-handed hitter is batting .500 (3-for-6) with a walk against left-handed pitchers. He did not play Thursday in Toronto’s 11-4 loss to the Orioles.

RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI single in the eighth inning of an 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and has reached base in all 22 games. He has reached base in 47 of his first 99 plate appearances of the season. The club record to open a season is held by CF Vernon Wells, who reached base in the first 29 games in 2006.

LHP Mark Buehrle will put his four-game winning streak on the line in his fifth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in one start at home. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA in 24 games, including 23 starts, against Boston.

1B Edwin Encarnacion did not have an RBI in his first 12 games this season. But he entered Thursday’s series finale, an 11-4 loss to the Orioles, with nine RBIs over his past nine games. He had no RBI on Thursday in going 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. LF Melky Cabrera was thrown out at home in the first inning trying to score from first on Encarnacion’s double.

LF Melky Cabrera singled in the third inning of an 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and has hit in 21 of Toronto’s 22 games. He has 35 hits this month, the most by a Blue Jay in the season’s first month since 2B Aaron Hill had 38 in 2009.

3B Brett Lawrie had a three-run homer in each of the first two games of the three-game series against the Orioles, the second time this season he has homered in back-to-back games. He was 0-for-4 Thursday in an 11-4 loss to the Orioles and has five home runs and a team-leading 18 RBI despite a .157 batting average.