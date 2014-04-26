RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Friday’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He will provide a fresh arm for a Toronto bullpen that has been used frequently this season because the starters are not going deep into games. Jenkins is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in eight outings, including one start, with Buffalo this season. Last season, he was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in a 10-game stint with Toronto that included three starts.

RHP Neil Wagner who pitched 1 1/3 innings in Friday’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and also pitched one-third of an inning in Thursday’s 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after the loss to Boston. RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Buffalo to give a fresh arm to an overworked bullpen. Wagner has options left where others in the bullpen don’t so he was an obvious choice to be demoted. “He’s the man,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’ll be back.”

RF Jose Bautista doubled in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and has reached base in all 23 games. But, with one out, after 1B Edwin Encarnacion walked and with C Dioner Navarro batting, Bautista was caught trying to steal third. Manager John Gibbons was not pleased with the attempt, considering the Blue Jays were behind 5-0. Asked what Bautista was thinking, Gibbons said: “I have no idea. It wasn’t smart, winning baseball and he won’t do it again.”

RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) is expected to resume throwing in the bullpen. Manager John Gibbons said that the closer will throw at least two bullpen sessions before going out on a rehabilitation assignment. “I don’t see him back here in the next couple of weeks,” Gibbons said after referring to the time Janssen missed in spring training as well as during the season.

RHP Brandon Morrow will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Morrow is looking for his first win since April 9. In his last start, April 20, he needed 95 pitches to go five innings in which he allowed three hits, two walks and two runs at Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-4 Toronto loss. Morrow is 1-3, 7.99 ERA, in 17 career outings against the Red Sox, including nine starts.

DH Adam Lind (back) is swinging a bat and is feeling better. But manager John Gibbons said he has not started running yet.