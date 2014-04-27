RF Jose Bautista reached base in all 24 games this season after hitting a first-inning RBI single, a fifth-inning double and a ninth-inning homer. Bautista reached base 53 times in 108 plate appearances to start the season. His 175 home runs as a Blue Jay rank him sixth on the club’s all-time list.

1B Edwin Encarnacion did not start Saturday’s 7-6 loss against the Boston Red Sox but had an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the eighth, stayed in the game at first base and nearly won the game with two on in the ninth with a line drive to deep center that was caught for the final out. “If he gets under it a little it’s over the wall or off the wall,” manager John Gibbons said. Gibbons thought it was an ideal time to rest him, a day game after a night game, and he has struggled (1-for-21with five walks and three strikeouts) against Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz. RF Jose Bautista was used as designated hitter and INF Juan Francisco started at first base.

RHP R.A. Dickey (1-3, 5.90 ERA) will start the Sunday afternoon finale of the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox that ends a six-game stand at Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays. In 11 career games, including five starts, Dickey is 2-3 with a 5.32 ERA against Boston. In two starts last season against the Red Sox, he was 0-2 with an 8.53 ERA.

RHP Brandon Morrow (1-2, 6.04 ERA) allowed a career-high eight walks in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss in the 7-6 Boston Red Sox victory Saturday afternoon. He was charged with four earned while allowing no hits. It was the 11th time a Blue Jays pitcher allowed eight or more walks in a game. The club record is nine walks, which has done been four times -- RHP Jim Clancy, RHP Jesse Jefferson, RHP Pat Hentgen and RHP Chris Carpenter.

DH Adam Lind, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with lower back tightness, is scheduled to resume baseball activities Monday. In 13 games, Lind is batting .324 with one homer and six RBIs.