RHP Mickey Storey was released by the Blue Jays to make space on the 40-man roster for 2B Chris Getz. Storey had a 6.75 ERA in three relief appearances last season with Toronto. Storey was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 26 relief appearances in 2012 with the Astros.

2B-SS Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Goins, a rookie, hit .150 in 24 games with one RBI, striking out 13 times in 60 at-bats. “We need to get Goins’ bat going,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We thought it was for his own good. We’re looking out for his best interest, too.”

RF Jose Bautista homered, his eighth, in the first inning. He is four shy of tying Jesse Barfield, 179, for fifth on the Blue Jays’ all-time list. Bautista has reached base safely in all 26 games this year and has a season-high nine-game hitting streak. He tops the majors with 29 walks, drawing two more on Tuesday.

LF Melky Cabrera doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to raise his average to .347. He leads the majors with 41 hits. He has a hit in 25 of the Blue Jays’ first 26 games.

2B Chris Getz was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup as the Blue Jays starting second baseman. Getz hit .309 with two doubles and six stolen bases in 18 games in the International League.