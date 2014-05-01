FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Moises Sierra, although he is hitting just .059 and hitless in his past 17 at-bats, made his second start as the designated hitter. The Blue Jays bench consisted of only backup C Josh Thole and INF Jonathan Diaz. Thole ended up pinch hitting in the ninth for Diaz, who played outfield for the first time in the majors. Diaz replaced LF Melky Cabrera, who left in the sixth after being struck in the left shin by a pitch.

RHP Casey Janssen, who is on the disabled list with a back injury, threw a bullpen session before the game Wednesday. He will throw another bullpen on Friday and could leave this weekend to commence a minor league rehab assignment.

INF Juan Francisco, who had started three games at first and was the designated hitter for six games, made his first start of the season at third base. Francisco had played 123 games at third base prior to this year. He started 29 games at third base last season with the Braves and four with the Brewers.

3B Brett Lawrie, who started the first 26 at the hot corner, was held out of the lineup with tightness in his back. While Lawrie was struggling with a .192 batting average, he had six home runs and led the club with 20 RBIs.

