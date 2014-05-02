OF Anthony Gose, who was a 2008 second-round pick of the Phillies, was recalled from Buffalo, where he was hitting .235 with three doubles, one triple, 10 runs and four stolen bases in 19 games. He has swiped 254 bases in the minors. In the majors, Gose has struck out 97 times in 318 at-bats. “The kind of player he’s got to be, he’s got to eliminate those,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “You want him on base. You ain’t getting on base when you’re striking out. We know he’s good on the bases. He can play some defense. It’s like anyone else. When it comes down to it, in the big leagues it’s about production. It’s no secret. You can hope guys are going to do something, but eventually it’s all about production. That’s why it’s so hard to stay in the big leagues for any length of time. That’s why guys come and go, bounce up and down. A big part of it is getting that opportunity, but when you get it you’ve got to take advantage of it. It’s hard to play in this league for any length of time.” Gose produced in the 7-3 victory Thursday at Kansas City, going 2-for-4 with a single, double and drove in a pair of runs. He also threw out a runner at the plate and made five catches.

OF Moises Sierra went 0-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitless streak to a career-worst 17 at-bats and was designated for assignment Thursday. Sierra, 25, hit .059 in 34 games, striking out nine times in 34 at-bats. “He was scuffling,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “In all fairness to him in the role he was in, not able to get some steady at-bats. It’s awful tough for a young guy trying to establish himself. That’s not easy.”

INF Jonathan Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays recalled INF/OF Steve Tolleson. Diaz, 29, hit .176 with no homers and four RBIs in 22 games for Toronto this season.

LF Melky Cabrera did not play Thursday after leaving the game Wednesday when he was struck in the left shin by LHP Danny Duffy’s first pitch in the sixth inning. Manager John Gibbons said Cabrera should be ready to return to the lineup Friday at Pittsburgh. “It got him pretty good, but no crack or anything,” Gibbons said. “You never know when he goes down like that. Duffy brings it up there pretty good and it got him square. But they X-ray those things right away.”

LHP A.J. Happ will start Monday at Philadelphia as the Blue Jays will experiment with a six-man rotation. Happ, who made three relief appearances, was 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA in 18 starts last season.