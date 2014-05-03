RF Jose Bautista played his first game at PNC Park since the Pirates traded him to Toronto Aug. 21, 2008. He finished 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run, while running his league-best hitting streak to 12 games.

LF Melky Cabrera returned to the lineup and went 1-for-5. He sat out May 1 after he was hit by a pitch in the left shin April 30.

C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo May 2 to serve as the back-up catcher as C Dioner Navarro (sore right quad) is day-to-day. RHP Chad Franklin was optioned to Buffalo to make room on the 25-man roster.

INF Juan Francisco started at third for Toronto May 2 while everyday third baseman Brett Lawrie moved to second for the evening as manager John Gibbons looked for more offense out of his lineup with the loss of the designated hitter in a National League stadium. Francisco batted fifth and finished 1-of-3 with a walk and run scored while Lawrie hit sixth and went 2-for-4 and scored a run as well.