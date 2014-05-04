OF Moises Sierra has been claimed off waivers from Toronto. Sierra, 25, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on May 1. In 34 games for the Blue Jays this season, he hit .059 (2-for-34) with two RBI.

RF Jose Bautista hit his ninth home run of the season Saturday. Bautista has reached base in 30 consecutive games to begin the season, a club record, and leads the American League in on-base percentage (.460)

RHP Dustin McGowan (1-1, 5.87 ERA) starts for Toronto on Sunday and has pitched through four innings in only two of his five starts this season. McGowan has started once against Pittsburgh in the past and earned a victory after he allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in five innings of work June 22, 2008.

RHP Sergio Santos was removed from the closer’s role by manager John Gibbons. Santos had blown three of his last four save opportunities, including the one in Toronto’s May 2 loss to the Pirates when he failed to protect a 5-3 lead. Santos gave up a two-run, game-tying home run to 3B Pedro Alvarez and then served up the game-winner to LF Starling Marte two batters later.