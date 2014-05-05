OF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Gose is 2-for-6 with two RBIs in three games over two stints for Toronto this season.

RHP Marcus Stroman was added to the Blue Jays’ roster before Toronto’s game Sunday. Stroman joins a bullpen looking for solutions after Blue Jay relievers blew late leads in their losses Friday and Saturday. Stroman is one of the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospects and is ranked as baseball’s 55th-best prospect by Baseball America. He made his debut in the eighth inning and pitched 2/3 of an inning.

RF Jose Bautista finished 0-for-3 with a pair of walks Sunday, meaning his American League-best 13-game hitting streak ended. But, Bautista has reached base in each of his 31 games this season, a club record for such a streak.

RHP Dustin McGowan made his longest start of the season and earned his second win, pitching seven innings in Toronto’s win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. His outing also marks the first time this year he has made back-to-back quality starts.

RHP Brandon Morrow (finger) was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday. It was revealed that he tore a tendon sheath in his right index finger while pitching Friday. Morrow could possibly return by July if a treatment and rehab plan works but, if not, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

CF Colby Rasmus’ grand slam was his second homer of the series, and his seventh of the year. Rasmus went 5-for-13 in three games against the Pirates, drove in seven runs and raised his batting average to .218 after arriving in Pittsburgh hitting .196.