RHP Drew Hutchison, Tuesday’s starter, took a 4-2 loss to Kansas City in his last start, working seven innings and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one. He has worked 2/3 of an inning against the Phillies in his career, without a decision.

RF Jose Bautista, hit by a pitch from Kyle Kendrick in the seventh inning Monday, has reached base safely in all 32 games to start the season. It is the longest streak to start a season since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached in the first 33 games of 2011. Bautista is hitting .286 with nine homers and 20 RBIs this season.

SS Jose Reyes led off Monday’s game against Philadelphia with a home run, his second of the season. It was also Reyes’ 19th career leadoff homer. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Reyes, who is hitting .191 in 16 games this season.

RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) started a new rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Monday, throwing a scoreless inning. He pitched for Dunedin on April 15 but then was shut down due to abdominal discomfort.

LHP J.A. Happ, making his first start of the season, pitched five innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday night. Happ (1-0), who has appeared in just four games altogether (and none since April 23), allowed three hits while striking out two and walking four. He is now 3-0 in three career starts against his former team.

2B Brett Lawrie left Monday’s game against Philadelphia with tightness in his right hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day. Lawrie went 0-for-2 in the game and is hitting .229 to date.