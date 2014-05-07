RHP Drew Hutchison took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs on nine hits over a career-best eight innings while striking out six and walking one. It was his seventh start since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in August 2012. Hutchison also went 2-for-3 at the plate, becoming just the third Blue Jays pitcher with two hits in a game, postseason included. David Cone did it in the second game of the 1992 World Series, and Roy Halladay did so in 2007, in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RF Jose Bautista went 3-for-4 Tuesday against Philadelphia and has reached safely in all 33 games to start the season. It is the longest streak to start a season since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached in the first 33 games of 2011. Bautista is hitting .302 with nine homers and 20 RBIs to date.

LHP Mark Buehrle, Wednesday’s starter, was a 7-3 winner over Kansas City in his last start. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking two. He is 5-2 with a 3.95 ERA in eight career starts against Philadelphia.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-5 Tuesday against the Phillies, including his third homer of the season, a leadoff shot in the second off Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels. Encarnacion is hitting .234 this season.

CF Colby Rasmus hit a two-run homer in Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies, his eighth extra-base hit on Toronto’s just-concluded eight-game road trip. He is hitting .231 with eight homers and 18 RBIs to date.