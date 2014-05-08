RF Jose Bautista reached base in 34 consecutive games after hitting an RBI single in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 10-0 blowout over the Phillies. It’s the longest active streak in baseball, and Bautista is four games away from tying the club record set by Carlos Delgado in 1998. The last major league player to reach base safely in 35-plus games to begin a season was Albert Pujols, who did it 41 times in 2008. Not only is Bautista hitting an impressive .300/.458/.583 on the year, he has a major league-leading 34 walks. After two injury-plagued seasons in a row, Bautista is letting the baseball world know that he remains a superstar.

RHP R.A. Dickey will get the ball for Thursday’s series finale against Philadelphia looking to record his fourth consecutive quality start. The knuckleballer has settled down after a rocky start to the season but is still struggling with his control. Dickey has issued a team-high 22 walks (in seven starts) and is sporting his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2009. Toronto’s ace has, however, pitched considerably better at home this season -- where he will throw Thursday -- recording both his wins at the Rogers Centre and has a 3.12 ERA, compared to a mark of 8.22 on the road.

RHP Casey Janssen (oblique) made his second rehab appearance with Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday and struck out two over an inning of work. Janssen, who hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Blue Jays this season, is expected to make at least one more rehab appearance before rejoining the Blue Jays. If all goes well, Janssen could be back with the Blue Jays this upcoming weekend when Toronto will host the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. Manager John Gibbons recently said that Janssen will be handed the closer’s job upon his return. Janssen saved a career-high 34 games for Toronto last season, while posting a 2.56 ERA over 52 2/3 innings. Toronto is currently employing a closer-by-committee approach after Sergio Santos blew three of eight save opportunities to begin the year.

1B/DH Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in his fourth rehab appearance with Class A Dunedin on Wednesday. It’s possible Lind could rejoin the Blue Jays for Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies and, if not, he should be good to return during the club’s weekend series against the Angels at Rogers Centre. “We’re not quite sure yet,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’ll see how he feels. He’s moving along pretty good.” Lind is hitting .324 with a .965 OPS in 34 at-bats this season and will provide the Blue Jays with another power bat in the middle of the order.

3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) could return to the Blue Jays’ lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies, manager John Gibbons said. “Maybe (Thursday), if not probably the next day,” Gibbons said. “We think it’s very minor, but you don’t want to aggravate it too soon, either.” Lawrie, who was lifted from Monday’s win over the Phillies in the fourth inning with tightness in his right hamstring, is unlikely to require a stint on the disabled list, Gibbons added. The 24-year-old Lawrie struggled this season, as he’s hitting just .229 with a .276 on-base percentage, but he does have six homers and a team-high 21 RBIs.