RF Jose Bautista singled in the eighth inning of Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels and has reached base safely in all 36 Blue Jays games this season. It is the longest active on-base streak in the majors this season. It is the longest streak to open a season since 1B Albert Pujols reached base in the first 41 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2008. The club record for reaching base safely at any point in the season is held by 1B Carlos Delgado, who reached base in 37 straight games from July 28-Sept. 7, 2001.

SS Jose Reyes hit his third homer of the season to lead off the eighth inning and tie the game 3-3 in a game won 4-3 by the Los Angeles Angels. He had a season-high three hits in the game with a single in the first and a double in the fifth. Of his past 17 hits, 10 have been for extra bases, including seven doubles and three homers.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his second start of the season in the second game of a four-game series against the Angels at Rogers Centre. He held the Phillies without a run over five innings last Monday in his first start of the season at Philadelphia. He made three relief appearances after coming off the disabled list, where he had been with back tightness. He is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in his one career start against the Angels.

CF Colby Rasmus singled in the second inning of Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Angels to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games. He has hit in all nine games in May, batting .343 (12-for-35).

3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) could return to the lineup in one of the weekend games against the Angels. INF Juan Francisco has been filling in at third base since Lawrie tweaked his hamstring running to first base in Monday’s game in Philadelphia. Lawrie was playing second base in that game so that manager John Gibbons could keep INF Juan Francisco’s bat in the lineup by playing third base. Asked if Lawrie might play second on his return to keep Francisco in the lineup, Gibbons said, “We’re looking at everything. Yeah, while he’s hot we’ve got to find a way to keep him in there somehow.”