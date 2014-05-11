RHP Drew Hutchison (1-2, 4.17 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday in the third game of a four-game series against the Angels. In two starts at Rogers Centre this season, he is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He is 0-1, 6.75 ERA in one career starts against the Angels.

RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI single in the ninth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Angels on Saturday and has reached base safely in all 37 games this season. It is the longest such streak in the majors since 1B Albert Pujols opened the 2008 season by reaching base in 41 consecutive games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI double in the first inning of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Angels. He has reached base in 25 of his past 27 games. He has 25 RBI in that span.

RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29 to open the season, had his third rehabilitation outing with Double-A New Hampshire on Saturday. He pitched the first inning of a 6-5 win over Portland and allowed no hits, no walks, no runs and did not record a strikeout.