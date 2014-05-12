OF Kenny Wilson was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Twins and was assigned to Double-A New Hampshire. The Twins claimed Wilson, 24, from the Blue Jays off waivers on April 24. In a total of 26 games in Double-A this season, Wilson is hitting .204/.276/.291 with one homer and nine RBIs.

RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels to end his streak of reaching base safely at 37 games to open the season. It was the longest streak by a Blue Jay since 1B Carlos Delgado reached base in 37 consecutive games in 2001.

LHP Mark Buehrle (6-1, 1.91) will make his eighth start of the season Monday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. He is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three home starts this season. He is 2-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 career games (21 starts) against the Angels. Last season, he was 0-1 with an 11.70 ERA against Los Angeles.

RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 10, after Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “He came up a little tender the other night,” manager John Gibbons said. “There’ll be a move coming. We’re not sure exactly what that’s going to be.”

RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Janssen had sidelined all season, and he made one rehab appearance at Class A Dunedin and three more at Double-A New Hampshire, throwing a total of four scoreless innings. He completed his rehab assignment with one inning for New Hampshire on Saturday. Janssen will resume his role as closer. He had 34 saves in 36 opportunities last season, and he has converted 56 of 60 save opportunities since taking over as closer on May 9, 2012.

INF Chris Getz was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for RHP Casey Janssen, who was activated from the disabled list. Getz batted .160/.222/.200 in 10 games with the Blue Jays after he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 29. In 18 games at Buffalo, he batted .309/.382/.338 with nine RBIs. He was signed to a minor league contract Jan. 16.

3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) is expected to return for Monday’ series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager John Gibbons said that Lawrie could play second base against right-handed starters with INF Juan Francisco at third base. “We’re going to give it a shot,” Gibbons said. “Who knows if it works, at least give it a shot.” The Angels will start LHP C.J. Wilson on Monday, so it may not happen until the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.