RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after it was announced after Sunday’s game that RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow strain) would go on the 15-day disabled list. Jenkins, 26, returns for his third stint with the Blue Jays this season. He is 0-0, 9.00, in three outings with Toronto covering three innings. In nine games at Buffalo, including one start, he is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA. Dickey is 2-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 11 career games (five starts) against Cleveland.

INF Jonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after C Erik Kratz was returned on option to the Bisons. Diaz, 29, appeared in 22 games with the Blue Jays before being returned to Buffalo on option on April 30. He gives the Blue Jays versatility on the bench. He can play second, third and shortstop well defensively and can also go to the outfield if needed. He batted .176 with one double and one stolen base in his previous stint with Toronto. He started at shortstop in Monday’s game against the Angels with SS Jose Reyes given the day off. Diaz was 0-for-4 in Monday’s 7-3 win over the Angels.

SS Jose Reyes was given the day off for Monday’s series finale against the Angels. INF Jonathan Diaz, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, started at shortstop. Even when the Blue Jays had to shift around their defense in the seventh after CF Colby Rasmus left with tightness in his right hamstring, Reyes stayed on the bench. Manager John Gibbons said he wanted to give him the full day off.

RHP R. A. Dickey will make his ninth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. The knuckleball pitcher is 2-0 with a 3.28 ERA over his past four starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts at home this season.

3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) was back in the starting lineup Monday and hit a two-run homer in the 7-3 in over the Angels. It was his seventh homer of the season. Lawrie tweaked his hamstring running to first base on May 5 at Philadelphia. He started at third base on Monday and then moved to second base in the seventh when the defense was shuffled when CF Colby Rasmus left the game with a tight right hamstring. Lawrie moved to second with INF/OF Steve Tolleson moving from second to right field after RF Jose Bautista shifted to center field. INF Juan Francisco entered the game to play third base.