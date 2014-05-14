OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Indians to provide the Blue Jays with some outfield depth, as starting center fielder Colby Rasmus is day-to-day with tightness in his right hamstring. Pillar, who played in center field and can man all three outfield spots, went 0-for-3 in his season debut. Even once Rasmus returns there’s a solid chance Pillar -- who made his major league debut last season -- could stick around in Toronto, as the club has lacked an adequate fourth outfielder for the majority of the season. Pillar raked with the Buffalo Bisons before his promotion, hitting .405/.435/.667 over his last 10 games and reached base safely in 26 consecutive contests. He believes he’s more prepared to handle big-league pitching in his second major league stint. “Definitely one of the biggest things I worked on this season was some plate discipline,” Pillar said. “Just getting a better approach, maybe not getting to two strikes as easily, being more aggressive. But once I did get to two strikes, learning where I had to look -- not to chase that slider down and away.”

SS Jonathan Diaz was optioned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Thursday after the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Kevin Pillar. It was the second time that Diaz has been optioned this season, and this latest one comes after playing in just one game with the Blue Jays. Diaz, who has hit .158 with a .256 on-base percentage in 23 games with Toronto this season, is known as a glove-first player and provides the Blue Jays with depth in the minor leagues. If an injury occurs to one of Toronto’s middle infielders, there’s a strong chance Diaz will return.

RHP Dustin McGowan will get the ball for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, his eighth start of the season. McGowan, who won Toronto’s last rotation spot at the end of spring training, has gone more than five innings in just three of his starts this season and will take a 4.63 ERA into the contest. The oft-injured 32-year-old, who will make his fourth career start against the Indians, has an 11.05 lifetime ERA vs. Cleveland, the second highest against any club he has ever faced.

RHP Casey Janssen recorded his first save of the season in Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Janssen, making his second appearance of the season, had been out all season with an oblique injury before getting activated off the disabled list Sunday. He has recorded a save in 17 consecutive opportunities and 35 of his last 37 tries. Known as a strike-thrower, Janssen should provide a Blue Jays bullpen that has struggled to start the year with some stability. That’s at least how Blue Jays manager John Gibbons sees it. “When he started closing a couple of years ago, he’s been almost perfect,” Gibbons said. “I mean, he’s reliable. Early on in the season, we started out pretty good coming out of the ‘pen closing some games, and then we hit a rough spot. So it’s definitely good to have him back. You kind of just eliminate that inning, thinking he’s got the ninth.”

CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) sat out Tuesday’s 5-4 series-opening win over the Cleveland Indians and is considered day-to-day. Rasmus entered play Tuesday tied for the major league-lead among center fielders with nine home runs and has made a major turnaround at the plate in the month of May. The 27-year-old hit just .200/.242/.400 in April and, after making some mechanical changes at the plate, started pounding the ball in May. He sports a .286/.318/.714 batting line with five homers and 12 RBIs over 42 at-bats this month.

INF Chris Getz, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. Getz batted .160/.222/.200 in 10 games with Toronto after he was called up April 29.