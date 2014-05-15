RHP Chad Jenkins has been returned to Triple-A Buffalo. Jenkins’s role is longer relief and manager John Gibbons said that he feels the team is covered there with RHP Todd Redmond and RHP Esmil Rogers.

RHP Neil Wagner allowed six hits and six runs in 1 1/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ 15-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the game and RHP Chad Jenkins has been returned to the Bisons on option. This is the second stint with Toronto for Wagner, 30, who was recently reinstated from the seven-day minor league disabled list where he had been placed with a right forearm strain. Wagner was recalled to help provide some late-game short relief because RHP Casey Janssen, the closer, and RHP Steve Delabar were not available for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland because of recent use. They should be ready to pitch on Thursday. Janssen pitched two days in a row, and picked up his first save the season on Tuesday, in his first action since coming off the disabled list Monday.

RHP Neil Wagner was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Wagner was needed for short relief with RHP Casey Janssen, who was returned from the disabled list to be closer, and RHP Steve Delabar unavailable for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland.

C Dioner Navarro was put on the bereavement/family medical emergency list on Wednesday before the game against the Cleveland Indians and C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Navarro must remain in the list for a minimum of three days to a maximum of seven days. He is batting .276 with one home run and 16 RBIs this season. Navarro is expected to miss a few days to take care of a family matter.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his third start of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. He also has made three relief appearances after opening the season in the disabled list with back tightness. He is 1-1, 4.91, in his two starts but lasted only 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits, in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 10. In two career outings against the Indians, including one start, he is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

INF/OF Steve Tolleson has pitched in a couple of games in a mop-up role in the minors. In Wednesday’s 15-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians, he got the final out of a six-run ninth inning. He allowed a double to DH Lonnie Chisenhall before inducing a popup from INF Mike Aviles. “I’ve had quite a few at-bats off of position players before and I know there’s such a thing as a below the hitting speed from a hitter’s standpoint,” Tolleson said. “So that’s where I tried to stay. Just tried to throw strikes and tried to get us out of that game.”

C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians after C Dioner Navarro was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. This is the third stint with Toronto for Kratz, 33, who is batting .231 with two home runs and six RBI in 11 games (four starts). He’ll share catching with left-handed hitting C Josh Thole who got the start in Wednesday’s 15-4 loss to Cleveland. Kratz struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.