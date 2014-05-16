CF Anthony Gose was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday after the Blue Jays placed CF Colby Rasmus on the 15-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness. This is Gose’s third stint with the Blue Jays this season, but Thursday’s contest, in which he went 0-for-2 with a walk against the Cleveland Indians, marked just his fifth game. With Rasmus ineligible to return until May 28 at the earliest, Gose should get an extended look this time, and manager John Gibbons said he will platoon with the recently promoted Kevin Pillar in center field. Gose will start vs. right-handers, Pillar vs. lefties. “(Gose) thinks he’s a big-league player, and we’re giving him the shot to keep doing it,” Gibbons said.

RHP Drew Hutchison will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Hutchison is coming off his second-shortest outing of the year in which he issued a career-high-tying four walks and lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The righty has made one start against the Rangers: In his 2012 rookie season, he allowed six runs over six innings in a no-decision. Hutchison has struggled in his last three starts after coming out strong to start the year, but he is still punching batters out at a rate of 9.73 per nine innings.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit two homers in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Encarnacion hit a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run blast in the fifth to give him eight on the season and six in May. It was the designated hitter’s second multi-homer game of the year and the 13th of his career. The two home runs -- giving him 132 as a member of the Blue Jays -- put him in sole possession of ninth place on the club’s all-time list, passing former catcher Ernie Whitt. “I’ve been great at the plate the last couple of weekends, and it makes me happy and very proud because when I play like that I know I can help the team win,” said Encarnacion, who has reached base in 28 of his last 32 contests.

RHP Dustin McGowan was removed from the rotation Thursday and will work strictly out of the bullpen. The oft-injured McGowan, who had logged just 46 2/3 innings the past three season, made eight starts this year, going 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA. He said he simply wasn’t able to recover between starts the way he needed to, he and management decided he would work as a reliever -- as he did last season. “I noticed I was getting more and more sore after every start. ... I knew it was time to probably say something,” McGowan said. Manager John Gibbons said right-handed relievers Marcus Stroman and Todd Redmond are the leading candidates to replace McGowan.

CF Colby Rasmus was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, with right hamstring tightness. Rasmus had been dealing with the hamstring issue for a few days and sat out the first two contests of the three-game set with the Cleveland Indians. Manager John Gibbons said Rasmus “wasn’t healing quick(ly) enough,” so the team decided it was best to put him on the DL and call up someone so it wouldn’t have to play with a short bench. Rasmus, who is hitting .286 with five homers in May, is eligible to return on May 28.