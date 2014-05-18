LF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 on Saturday, posting his first two hits of the season. He batted .206 in 102 at-bats during his first time up with the Blue Jays late in 2013. Following the game, manager John Gibbons pointed to Pillar’s hitting success in college -- he had a 54-game hitting streak at Cal State-Dominguez Hills -- as evidence that Pillar’s numbers are likely to go up. Gibbons added that he likes the look of Pillar’s swing better this season.

RHP Steve Delabar came in with two on and two out in the seventh after the Rangers had just tied it at 2. He disposed of leadoff hitter Michael Choice on a popout on the infield to end the seventh. In the eighth, with a one-run lead, Delabar struck out the side, facing Texas Nos. 2-4 hitters Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 11th home run of the season, a smashed line drive over the left-field wall estimated at 387 feet. That set the tone as the Rangers failed to get Bautista out all night. He added a single to left in the third, was intentionally walked in the fifth, walked again in the seventh and was hit by a pitch in the ninth.

LHP Mark Buerhle put in 6 2/3 innings of work but failed to notch his eighth win of the season. Buerhle gave up seven hits and walked just one while striking out four. Texas C Robinson Chirinos and CF Leonys Martin each singled off Buerhle to escort him out of the game in the seventh. The Rangers tied the game after Buerhle left, then Toronto got out of the inning, handing Buerhle a no-decision.