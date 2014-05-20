FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
May 21, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Raul Valdes, 36, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for cash or a player to be named. Valdes, who posted a 12.27 ERA in eight games for Houston this year, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 6. In eight outings for Oklahoma City, he was 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA.

RHP Marcus Stroman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Sunday, but his future remains bright. Stroman made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays and posted a 12.79 ERA. The plan is to have Stroman rejoin the starting rotation in Buffalo for a potential call-up later this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.