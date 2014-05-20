LHP Raul Valdes, 36, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for cash or a player to be named. Valdes, who posted a 12.27 ERA in eight games for Houston this year, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 6. In eight outings for Oklahoma City, he was 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA.

RHP Marcus Stroman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Sunday, but his future remains bright. Stroman made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays and posted a 12.79 ERA. The plan is to have Stroman rejoin the starting rotation in Buffalo for a potential call-up later this season.