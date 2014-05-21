RHP Drew Hutchison will be hard-pressed to replicate the results of his last start, but he gets the chance when he faces the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Back in the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in his rookie season in 2012, Hutchison outpitched Texas ace Yu Darvish on Friday, tossing a shutout in a 2-0 win. The 23-year-old allowed just three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his ninth start of the season. His matchup against Boston comes at the right time, too, as the Red Sox have dropped five consecutive games and are struggling to connect for any big hits.

LHP Rob Rasmussen, promoted from Triple-A Buffalo before the game, made an effective major league debut Tuesday. Called in to face Boston DH David Ortiz in the seventh inning, Rasmussen induced a groundout to first base. He then was replaced by RHP Steve Delabar. Rasmussen, 25, was 0-1 with one save and a 2.65 ERA in 13 appearances for Buffalo this year.

1B Edwin Encarnacion is off to a blistering start in May. Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers Tuesday night to power the Blue Jays past the Red Sox. It was his third multi-homer game this season, all of them in May, and the 14th of his career. He has 11 homers this season, including nine in 20 games so far this month. With two more games against the Red Sox in the next two days, there could be more to come. The slugger has hit 12 homers at Fenway Park since the start of the 2012 season, tied with Nick Swisher for the most by a visiting player in that time.

RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to resume throwing Friday, although it remains unclear when he will be able to come off the 15-day disabled list. Santos last pitched for the Blue Jays on May 9.

LF Melky Cabrera is seeing the ball really well this month. Cabrera raised his average to .323 with a 4-for-5 night that included a solo home run, two doubles and two RBIs in a win over Boston. He now leads the majors with 61 hits after his second four-hit performance this year. He has gone hitless in only seven games this season. Toronto might possess the best top four of any lineup in baseball, with the speedy Jose Reyes leading things off, followed by sluggers Cabrera, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, who hit two homers Tuesday.

LHP J.A. Happ started red-hot Tuesday night against Boston, and he still earned the win despite fizzling toward the end. Happ (3-1) yielded four runs on seven hits with over five-plus innings, striking out six and walking two. During one early dominant stretch, he struck out six of seven Boston batters, all of them going down on 93-94 mph fastballs, and he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth with the help of a nifty double play started by 3B Brett Lawrie. However, he did allow two runs on three doubles in the fifth and a two-run homer to Jonny Gomes in the sixth that ended his night. All in all, not a bad outing for Happ, who was making just his fourth start of the season after appearing in three games out of the bullpen before moving into the rotation.

CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) underwent an MRI exam Tuesday, and he was found to have a mild strain, according to manager John Gibbons. Rasmus landed on the 15-day disabled list early last week.