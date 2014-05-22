RHP Drew Hutchison, coming off a three-hit shutout of the Texas Rangers -- his first career shutout and complete game -- pitched 5 2/3 innings for his second straight win on Wednesday night. He allowed six hits and one run before leaving with two men on and two out in the sixth. Hutchinson is 2-0 lifetime against the Red Sox.

LHP Mark Buehrle, off to a 7-1 start, with the only loss coming against the Red Sox on April 25, faces Boston in the series finale on Thursday. He is 8-10 with a 4.55 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA at Fenway Park. The April 25 game is truly the only blemish of Buehrle’s great start -- he allowed 12 hits and seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

1B Edwin Encarnacion will hate to see the month of May come to an end. He hit two more homers Wednesday night, his third and fourth in two nights, his sixth and seventh in the last six games, and the 10th and 11th homers in May. He has 23 RBIs during the month. The multi-homer games were the 14th and 15th of his career, third and fourth this month. Encarnacion, the first Blue Jay ever to have four multi-homer games in a month, came into the game 1-for-21 lifetime against Clay Buchholz before punishing him in this game. In fact, he was rested the last time the Jays faced Buchholz.

SS Jose Reyes had two hits in the first two innings on Thursday night. He has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games, at a .313 clip. He has five multi-hit games on the season, two in the last three games.

RHP Sergio Santos, out since May 9 with a right forearm strain, played catch for the first time Wednesday at Fenway Park. There is no time frame for the closer’s return. “It’s been about 12 days without any kind of throwing and that’s too long for me,” said Santos. “I want to get out there and start chucking just because it feels good.”

RHP Casey Janssen picked up his second save in as many nights on Wednesday, his fifth in as many tries this season and his 21st in a row dating back to last year.