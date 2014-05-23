RHP Liam Hendriks certainly has earned his spot start Friday. The Blue Jays announced that RHP R.A. Dickey’s start will be pushed to Saturday and Hendriks will take the mound Friday. Playing for Triple-A Buffalo, Hendriks leads the International League with a 0.80 WHIP and owns the second-best ERA at 1.48. He is 5-0 in seven starts this season and has walked just three batters in 48 2/3 innings.

RF Jose Bautista absolutely loves playing at Fenway Park. Bautista hit a first-inning homer in a win over Boston on Thursday, his 18th in 40 career games at the historic ballpark. He leads all major-leaguers in that category. Bautista also had three hits Thursday, extending his streak of reaching base against Boston to 15 games. He also has reached base in all but one of his 48 games this season. The former home run champion has 12 round-trippers this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle atoned for his lone loss of the season by becoming baseball’s first eight-game winner. Buehrle (8-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings Thursday, leading the Blue Jays to a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. Buehrle’s only blemish this season came against the Red Sox on April 25, when he allowed a season-high seven runs and 12 hits in an 8-1 loss. He was staked to a 7-1 lead in the second inning Thursday. “I got my butt handed to me last time against them,” Buehrle said. “Obviously getting a lead like that, you go out there and try to make some pitches and realize if you make mistakes it isn’t going to affect you as much.”

LF Melky Cabrera got things rolling for Toronto on Thursday by homering in the first inning, his second long ball in three days. He seems to be the spark plug lately, too. The Blue Jays’ No. 2 hitter in the lineup went 4-for-5 in a win Tuesday, scoring the first three times he reached base. The first two times he reached, Edwin Encarnacion brought him around with home runs. Cabrera is batting .320, has recorded a hit in 40 of his 47 games this season and, with eight homers, is off to the best power start of his career.