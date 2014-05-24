RHP Liam Hendriks made his first major-league start since Sept. 16, 2013. He allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win as the Blue Jays beat the Oakland A’s 3-2. “I would definitely say he’s earned another start,” manager John Gibbons said. The 25-year-old from Perth, Australia, loaded the bases in the fifth on a single, a walk and a hit batter but ended the inning when SS Jed Lowrie hit a fly ball that was caught at the wall in center. He admits he strayed from his game plan of staying aggressive and that got him into trouble. “I started thinking, and any time I start thinking it’s never good; just ask my wife,” he cracked. “I was trying to make a perfect pitch.”

RF Jose Bautista walked in the third inning and singled in the sixth of a 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday. He has reached base in 48 of 49 games this season and leads the majors with 42 walks.

RHP R.A. Dickey, originally scheduled to start the opener of the three-game series against Oakland on Friday, was bumped to Saturday and RHP Liam Hendricks took the start Friday after being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. This will be Dickey’s 11th start of the year. He has allowed only 53 hits in 60 innings but has given up 30 walks against 50 strikeouts. He has allowed a total of 12 walks in his past four starts. He has pitched either six or 6 1/3 innings in each of his past six starts but has not completed seven innings. His only seven-inning start was April 10, a loss to the Houston Astros. Dickey is 1-4 with a 4.92 ERA, in 14 games (10 starts) in his career against Oakland.

RHP Casey Janssen is 6-for-6 in converting save opportunities after pitching the ninth inning in a 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday. Janssen has converted 22 straight save chances going back to last season and has converted 40 of 42 save opportunities since the beginning of the 2013 season.

RHP Esmil Rogers was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Liam Hendriks, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start Friday against the Athletics. In 16 relief appearances, Rogers was 0-0 with an ERA of 6.97 ERA this season. “He’s been scuffling; we had to make a move,” manager John Gibbons said. “And we want to get a look at (LHP Rob) Rasmussen and keep him up here and see what he can do.”

INF Steve Tolleson hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the second inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. “He’s got some sneaky power for a little guy,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got a nice short compact swing but there’s a little pop in there, too.” Said Tolleson: “I’ve probably hit one home run for every 10 games I’ve played in my career. Today just happened to be that day.” It was his first home run in the majors since June 10, 2012.