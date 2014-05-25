RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-4 and grounded into two double plays in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Athletics to snap an 11-game hitting streak. It was only the second time in 50 games that he has failed to reach base.

RHP R.A. Dickey made it past the seventh inning for the first time this season on Saturday when he pitched 8 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Dickey finished the seventh inning only once previously this season, in an April 10 loss to the Houston Astros. He had pitched into the seventh on seven other occasions but did not finish the inning.

LHP J.A. Happ (3-1, 4.37 ERA) will make his fifth start and his eighth appearance of the season when he starts the finale of the three-game series against Oakland on Sunday at Rogers Centre. Happ cruised through the early innings of last Monday’s 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox, but had trouble in the fifth and did not get an out from his two batters in the sixth.

3B Brett Lawrie hit his eighth home run of the season in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Oakland. Over his last 24 games, he is batting .298 (28-for-94) with 112 extra-base hits, five home runs and seven doubles.