RHP Drew Hutchison will look to extend Toronto’s season-high six-game winning streak when he gets the ball for Monday’s series opener against the division rival Tampa Bay Rays. Hutchison has won his last two outings and allowed two runs or fewer in six of his 10 starts this season. The 23-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in the Blue Jays’ rotation after being sidelined for all of the 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery the year before. Hutchison has already beat the Rays earlier in the season, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start of the campaign. His only other start against the Rays came during his rookie year in 2012, when he allowed six runs over four innings to take the loss.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion broke open a scoreless affair in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Oakland by crushing a 2-2 offering from A’s starter Drew Pomeranz over the fence in left field for his 14th home run of the season to put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0. It was Encarnacion’s 12th home run this month, tying RF Jose Bautista for the most in May in Blue Jays franchise history. The club record for homers in any month is 14 by Bautista in June 2012. Encarnacion started off slow, going deep twice in April, but has homered eight times in his last 10 games.

SS Jose Reyes matched a career high by stealing three bases in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Oakland to help the Blue Jays complete a three-game sweep of the first-place A‘s. It was the eighth time Reyes has stolen three bases in a game in his career and the first time since Sept. 25, 2005. Reyes, who has been successful on 10 of 11 stolen-base attempts this season, has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games. “If I get on base a lot, it’s going to be a lot of stolen bases because my leg feels very good,” said Reyes, who began the season on the disabled list with a hamstring injury he sustained after his first at-bat of the year.

RHP Casey Janssen worked a clean ninth to record his seventh save of the season in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the A‘s. Janssen has converted 23 consecutive save opportunities since Aug. 4, 2013, and has yet to allow a run in eight appearances while sporting a 0.75 WHIP. Janssen began the season on the disabled list with an oblique strain but has been lights-out since returning and provided the Blue Jays bullpen with some much-needed stability.

RHP Esmil Rogers, designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. In 16 relief appearances this season, Rogers was 0-0 with an ERA of 6.97 ERA.