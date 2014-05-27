OF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, making him 7-for-14 with two doubles in the past four games in which he had a plate appearance. He started in right field Monday while Jose Bautista rested his sore legs as designated hitter.

OF Melky Mesa and RHP P.J. Walters were acquired by the Blue Jays from the Royals’ organization on Monday in exchange for cash. Mesa, 27, was hitting .284/.386/.527 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs in 23 games for Triple-A Omaha this year. He spent parts of the previous two seasons in the majors with the Yankees, going 6-for-15 with one RBI.

RHP P.J. Walters and OF Melky Mesa were acquired by the Blue Jays from the Royals’ organization on Monday in exchange for cash. Walters, 29, was 1-4 with a 7.97 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) for Omaha. He has five years of major league experience with the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Twins, compiling a 6-10 record and a 6.28 ERA in 40 games (24 starts).

RF Jose Bautista was given a break with a start as designated hitter Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Bautista went 1-for-5 with an RBI, and he has reached base in 50 of his 52 games. “(Bautista was) a little banged up, his legs were sore,” manager John Gibbons said.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 11th start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. When he pitched seven innings in a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox last Thursday, he became the first major league pitcher to reach eight wins on the season. His 2.16 ERA is second in the American League. He is 9-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 23 career games (18 starts) against Tampa Bay. He was one out from a shutout of the Rays in a 3-0 win on April 2 at Tropicana Field.

SS Jose Reyes led off the first inning with a bunt single Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to extend his hitting streak to nine games, 13-for-38 (.342). He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games and has reached base in 22 of his past 23 games.

CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) could be ready to return within a week. He has been on the disabled list since May 12 and has been doing running drills on the field. He probably would need to play in some minor league games before returning, possibly next week. “He was out there running and shagging in early BP,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Monday’s game. “We’ll see in the next few days what happens.”