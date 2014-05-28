RHP Liam Hendriks (1-0, 1.59 ERA) earned the victory last Friday against the Oakland Athletics in his first major league start of the season and his first for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old Australian, who pitched previously with the Minnesota Twins, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the start against the A’s and he allowed three hits, three walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA in one career start against the Rays.

LHP Mark Buehrle pitched 6 2/3 innings on Monday allowing four runs (three earned) and has a major league high nine wins. He is 9-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He is the second Blue Jay in club history to win at least nine of his first 11 starts of a season. RHP Roger Clemens won 10 in 1997. The nine wins are the most he has had in a season before the end of May. “Obviously I didn’t pitch good, I didn’t have my best game tonight,” Buehrle said. “But, again, gave up those first two runs and obviously going up against (RHP Alex) Cobb, who had a great stretch going coming into this game I knew we might be in trouble. But they came out, tied the game, put up four the next inning and two the next inning. It’s impressive watching these guys.”

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 16th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Tampa. It was his 14th homer of May, which equals RF Jose Bautista’s club record for one month. Bautista hit 14 homers in June of 2012. “Like I said to somebody earlier that, not playing against him a lot over my career I didn’t know he was that good of a player until last year, seen what he did offensively, defensively,” said Tuesday’s winning pitcher LHP Mark Buehrle. “He wants to play first base every day. He goes out there and he wants to take his at-bats. I don’t know how many times I’ve been at the end of the dugout and they come over in a blowout game and they said they were going to put someone else in.”

C Dioner Navarro was hit on his left hand on a wing by Rays C Jose Molina in the third inning of Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Tampa but he stayed in the game and hit an RBI single in the fourth. “I can’t say enough about how he came out and said, I think my finger’s broken,” said LHP Mark Buehrle, who won for the ninth time this season. “I kind of pushed him back and said, ‘I’ll faint right here if I see that.’ And he stayed in the game. And there were a few times I threw some pitches that you could see he kind of put his head down, grimaced a little bit. You knew he was in pain but he stayed in the game.” Navarro said preliminary examination showed a bruise. “We’ll see how it feels tomorrow,” he said. “And be ready to play in another game.” Later in the game, Navarro was hit on the forearm by a foul ball. When it was suggested to Navarro that Buehrle was laughing on the mound when that happened, the catcher said. “I don’t know, I’ll go and check the video.” And if the pitcher as laughing, what did he intend to do? “I’ll let him know I throw harder than him.”