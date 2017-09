OF Anthony Gose helped defeat the Rays with a bunt single in the ninth inning. Gose put the bunt down the first-base line and Rays RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo threw the ball wildly to first. OF Kevin Pillar, who was pinch running after C Dioner Navarro led off with a single, scampered all the way home with the winning run. Gose also made a sensational catch in center field in the third inning.