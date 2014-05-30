RF Jose Bautista gave the Blue Jays a lift when he threw out Royals DH Billy Butler at first on a sharp groundball to right field. It gave the Blue Jays the second out of the ninth inning with no one on base. However, a single and a throwing error by SS Jose Reyes allowed the Royals to tie the game at 6, and Kansas City went on to win 8-6 in 10 innings. Bautista has tried for the out at first before, but this was the first time he was successful in the major leagues. “He’s really known for his offense, but he’s one of the best in the game, too, defensively,” manager John Gibbons said. “Butler was running with not much speed. Bautista really charged the ball.”

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. His 16 homers in May are a club record for any month. RF Jose Bautista set the previous club record of 14 for a month in June 2012. He has 33 RBIs in May, one short of the club record set by 1B Carlos Delgado in June 2003. The major league record for home runs in May is 17, set by Giants LF Barry Bonds in 2001.

SS Jose Reyes went 0-for-5 Thursday in Toronto’s 8-6 loss in 10 innings to the Kansas City Royals, snapping his season-best 11-game hitting streak. He hit .370 (17-for-46) in that span. It was a bad night for Reyes. He made a throwing error with two outs in the ninth to allow the tying run to score. The loss ended Toronto’s nine-game winning streak. “No excuse, you know,” he said. “I should make a better throw there. It was a routine ground ball, I got it perfect, I just didn’t have enough on the throw. It’s not good. I have to make that play any time. In that situation with two out I have to make that play. It’s in the past, a tough loss for us. That’s all I can say. As soon as I let it go, I knew this was not going to be a good throw. I‘m not allowed to make that kind of throw in that situation.”

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed five runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings in a no-decision Thursday during the Blue Jays’ 8-6 loss to the Royals in 10 innings. It snapped a string of seven quality starts by Dickey. It was the third time he allowed five or more runs this season. He has allowed a homer in three straight starts after going four starts without allowing one. “They got on me pretty good,” Dickey said. “They were aggressive.”

LHP J.A. Happ will make his ninth appearance and sixth start of the season in the second game of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre on Friday. He is coming off his best start of the season, pitching seven scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits to the Oakland A‘s, a game won 3-1 by Toronto. Happ is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City.