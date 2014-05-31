RHP Drew Hutchison (4-3, 3.88 ERA) was supposed to start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals but will be given some extra time off and will start make his 12th start of the Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park instead. He has won three consecutive starts, including a three-hit shutout of the Rangers at Texas on May 16. He allowed five runs in five innings last Monday in a 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. But he is coming back from Tommy John surgery performed in 2012 and the Blue Jays are being careful with him this season on his return to the majors. “The plan all along coming in this year was to try to pick some spots to give Hutch a little breather,” manager John Gibbons said. “After his last start I thought he was a little tired so it was a perfect spot to give him an extra few days.”

RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 12.79 ERA) has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start. RHP Drew Hutchison who was scheduled to start on Saturday has been pushed back to Tuesday for the start against the Tigers in Detroit. Stroman is 2-4 with a 3.03 ERA in seven starts at Buffalo but has allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs over nine innings in his two starts since being returned to Buffalo. Stroman made five relief appearances with Toronto before being returned to Buffalo “We wanted to get Stroman back here to give him a look as a starter after he had a couple of starts down there,” manager John Gibbons said.

LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The 25-year-old pitched two runless innings in four appearances with Toronto after he was called up from Buffalo on May 20. He has a 2.65 ERA in 13 outings with Buffalo. “I think he’s going to help us, especially against left-handed hitters,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

RF Jose Bautista threw out a runner at first from the outfield for the second consecutive game in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He got DH Billy Butler at first on a line drive to right in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-6 loss in 10 innings. On Friday he nailed 2B Omar Infante at first after short-hopping his soft liner. Bautista has five outfield assists. I don’t know if you’ll see a better play in baseball today than that play right there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Omar hit the ball and lost it, he thought it was foul. For Bautista to come, smother the ball, one, and then still see that he had a play at first base, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a play like that. Tremendous play.”

LHP J.A. Happ gave manager John Gibbons what he needed in going 7 2/3 innings in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He kept the score at 4-1 until he gave up a two-run homer to CF Lorenzo Cain with two out in the eighth. “Happ kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win,” Gibbons said. “We were a little worn out down in the bullpen so we needed a good start and he gave it to us. He saved us down there.”

RHP Bobby Korecky had a short stay with Toronto after his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned to Buffalo on option. Korecky pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals and after the game was designated for assignment so that RHP Marcus Stroman could be recalled to start Saturday’s game. The 34-year-old was 3-1 with a 0.29 ERA and five saves in 22 games for the Bisons this season. He allowed just one run in 31 innings, opening the season with 17 straight scoreless innings. His .150 opponent’s average ranks second lowest among International League relievers. A 13-year professional, Korecky entered Friday having appeared in 22 major league games with Minnesota, Arizona and Toronto and has a 2-0 record with a 7.30 ERA. He pitched one inning with the Blue Jays in 2012.