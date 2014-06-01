RHP Marcus Stroman picked up his second major-league victory, his first as a starter, in Saturday’s 12-win over the Kansas City Royals. He allowed five hits, one run and no walks in six innings while striking out six in his first major-league start. Stroman had a long wait in the bottom of the first while the Blue Jays scored seven runs.

RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Saturday’s 12-2 win over the Kansas City Royals before being replaced by OF Kevin Pillar. Bautista is on a seven-game hitting streak in which he is batting .458 (11-for-24). He has reached base safely in 14 of his past 21 plate appearances and in 55 of his 57 games this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 12th start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series at Rogers Centre against the Kansas City Royals. Buehrle is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in one start against the Royals this season and is 24-12 with a 3.64 ERS in 53 games, including 51 starts, in his career against Kansas City.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with two walks in Saturday’s 12-2 win over the Royals. He has reached base safely in eight of his last 14 plate appearances. He finished May with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs. He has hit 12 home runs in his last 16 games.

INF Juan Francisco equaled his career best with four RBIs in Saturday’s 12-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. He ended a 1-for-16 drought by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and has 24 RBIs this season.